Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 11,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

