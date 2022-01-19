Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 11,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $44.43.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 809.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
