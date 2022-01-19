Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

