Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Insmed by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,464,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 669,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,504. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

