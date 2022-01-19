Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 38,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

