Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

