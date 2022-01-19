Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.