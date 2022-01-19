Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 471,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

