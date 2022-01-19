Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,310 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of AWI opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

