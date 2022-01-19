Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7,128 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of ELY opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

