Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. FMR LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

