Intel (INTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

