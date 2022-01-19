Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock worth $93,195,005. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

