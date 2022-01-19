International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

