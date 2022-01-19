International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

