Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $46,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.32. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

