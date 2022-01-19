Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKQ stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 218,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,856. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

