Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 149,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,588,169 shares.The stock last traded at $67.38 and had previously closed at $67.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.