Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 921.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWCO stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.