Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. 48,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

