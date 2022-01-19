Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 137,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

