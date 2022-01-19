Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 861.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after buying an additional 424,030 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

