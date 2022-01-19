Investors Purchase High Volume of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:RSX)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 34,692 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 6,118 put options.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,875,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,176,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

