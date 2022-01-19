IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.92

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.92 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 36.60 ($0.50). IOG shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.49), with a volume of 457,774 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.83. The stock has a market cap of £188.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61.

About IOG (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

