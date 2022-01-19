Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Short Interest Update

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Shares of ISAA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 30,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,248. Iron Spark I has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.