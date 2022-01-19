iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 3rd Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 178,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $51.80. 13,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,399. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.