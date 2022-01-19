iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 62,756 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $33.57.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

