iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after buying an additional 346,886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 521,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 264,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

