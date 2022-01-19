iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

