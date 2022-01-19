iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
