iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,562. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 127,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.