iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $59,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $281.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.