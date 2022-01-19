iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. 10,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,363. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

