iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG stock opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.57.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.