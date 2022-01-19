iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,458 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,697,310 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.