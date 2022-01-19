iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 89.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 882,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,458 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 8,697,310 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

