Italo (XTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $422.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Italo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a total market capitalization of $7,498.69 and $422.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.08 or 0.07439429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00063094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,926.70 or 1.00032925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

