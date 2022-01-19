ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

