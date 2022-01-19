Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IVPAF. boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVPAF opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.