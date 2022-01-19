IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.05

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.05 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.78). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 29,726 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

