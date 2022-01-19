J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $208.87.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.