J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JDW. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 918.25 ($12.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 800.80 ($10.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 908.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.44.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.