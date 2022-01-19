JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the period. JD.com comprises 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.68% of JD.com worth $658,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,285,000 after buying an additional 1,109,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

JD opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

