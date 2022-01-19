JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JD. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815 ($11.12).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 189.10 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22). The stock has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.36.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

