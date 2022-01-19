Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €32.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on S&T in a research note on Monday.

ETR:SANT opened at €14.66 ($16.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $968.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. S&T has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.68.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

