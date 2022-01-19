Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $19.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $17.21 EPS.

BAMXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

