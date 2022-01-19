Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for HDFC Bank in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 37,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

