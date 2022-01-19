Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.