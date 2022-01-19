Johann Franz Tergesen Acquires 17,000 Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU) Stock

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) Director Johann Franz Tergesen acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,035,549 shares in the company, valued at C$2,809,057.62.

Shares of TSE BU traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.35. 56,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.07. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$5.92. The company has a market cap of C$146.69 million and a PE ratio of -17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, reduced their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

