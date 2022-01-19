Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Tops $3,476.41

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $3,476.41 and $12,763.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

