Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 27.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s stock price was up 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 812,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 649,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

