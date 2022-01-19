JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 210 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 210 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 233.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.